New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebs Kunal Khemu and wife Soha Ali Khan shared some videos and photos on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2022 wherein they were seen worshiping Lord Shiva. Taking to Instagram, both Soha and Kunal shared pictures of the Puja and also shared how their little munchkin Inaaya participated in Shivratri Puja.

In the shared post, Kunal Kheu can be seen blowing a Shankh sitting on the ground. Apart from Soha and Inaaya, Kunal's family is also present in the Maha Shivratri and Hearth Puja.

In one of the Instagram stories, shared by Soha, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen sitting with delicious food. Sharing this picture, Soha Ali Khan has written – Lunch is served.

In another picture shared by Soha, the little bundle of joy Inaaya can be seen striking a candid pose in a cute little white lehenga. While Soha also shares her green suit and Kunal's grey outfit for the day.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan had shared a video of her cute daughter Inaya singing Gayatri Mantra, which became quite viral on social media. In this video, Inaya is seen singing Gayatri Mantra on Bhai Dooj.

Meanwhile, Soha and Kunal celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last month. Sharing the picture on Instagram on the occasion of the anniversary, Soha Ali Khan wrote – Happy seven years my love. There’s no place you can’t reach, so we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu.”. At the same time, Kunal Khemu shared some lovely pictures with his wife Soha Ali Khan from his Insta handle and wrote, “Happy 7 my jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary.”

For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu got engaged in the year 2014 in Paris and in January 2015 the two tied the knot. The couple is now parents to Inaaya who was born in 2017.

Posted By: Ashita Singh