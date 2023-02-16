Kunal Kemmu has established himself as a successful actor and will now don the hat of a director. He is all set to make his directorial debut with his film 'Madgaon Express' and has already wrapped up shooting for the film. The movie will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Excel Entertainment'.

Announcing the film, Kunal wrote, "It’s a Film wrap! #madgaonexpress It’s been such an incredible journey and I couldn’t have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

He added, "The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75. Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way."

Thanking his crew, Kunal wrote, "And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day 1 have been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film. I can’t wait to share this one with all of you sooon!!!"

Kunal announced his directorial debut in August 2022. He wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

He added, "It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema."

Madgaon Express stars Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead role. The release date of the film is not announced yet.