Sriti Jha plays the female lead named Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The actress recently opened up about the new twist in her serial. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Kumkum Bhagya' is coming up with an interesting twist in the lives of lead characters Abhi played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Pragya which is depicted by Sriti Jha who were married earlier but they parted because Pragya was shown as dead.

But later in the show there was a two-year leap. Now both will tie the knot again though this time it will be a contract marriage.

Sriti Jha who plays the role of Pragya said, "The twist will surely take everyone by surprise as Abhi and Pragya's union happens in the most unexpected scenario. Their luck is all set to change, and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the leap."

It also features Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar).

Abhi is a far cry from the dynamic and dashing man he once was, while Pragya has turned into a powerful figure in a multinational company in Australia. Though she's returned to India to seek revenge from Abhi, Pragya unfortunately gets caught in a mess with Gaurav (Jatin Shah) making false allegations against her. However, this does not go unnoticed by Abhi.

In an attempt to prove her innocence, Pragya now needs to get close to Abhi once again and get him to testify and save her. But will he agree?

While Abhi and Pragya are married again, both of them have different motives! Will Abhi take his revenge on Pragya? Will she be able to convince him to tell the truth and save herself from the charges? Only time will tell!

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal