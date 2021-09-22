Kumar Sanu Birthday Special: 'King of melody' will be celebrating his 64th Birthday on September 23. On his special day, we have brought you his 5 songs that will make your monsoon even better.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kumar Sanu celebrates his Birthday on 23 September every year. The singer will turn a year older to ring in his 64th year on Thursday. Kumar Sanu's real name is Kedarnath Bhattacharya, the singer is popular hot his heart-rendering songs in Bollywood. Kumar Sanu has given many hits in his singing career and interestingly, he also holds a world record for recording most songs in 28 days.

Kumar Sanu was super active in the late 90s and early 20s. The playback singer gave back-to-back hits and won many awards for his melodious voice. The singer in 2015 with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'made a comeback after being on hiatus for long. The singer has made an appearance in many tv reality shows, singing shows such as Indian Idol, TKSS recently.

As the 'King of melody' will be celebrating his 64th Birthday, on his special day we have brought you his 5 songs that will make your monsoon even better.

Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein (Naajayaz)

Rim Jhim Rim Jhim (1920 A love Story)

Jo Haal Dil Ka (Sarfarosh)

Bheegi Hui Hai Raat Magar (Sangram 1993)

Love in Rain (Teesra Kaun)

Hope this list of songs will make your day better and monsoon more enjoyable!

Kumar Sanu's songs always teleport one to a dreamy land. The playback singer has won many awards for his magical voice. He has also won the first of his record five consecutive Filmfare Awards as Best Male Playback Singer and then for songs in the movies Saajan (1991), Deewana (1992), Baazigar (1993), and 1942: A Love Story (1994).

Here's wishing the 'King of Melody' a very happy Birthday!

Posted By: Ashita Singh