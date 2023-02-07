‘Kudiyee Ni Teri’ Song Teaser: Akshay Kumar Flaunts 6-Pack Abs, Dances With Mrunal Thakur | Watch

Akshay Kumar returns on the big screen in a stunning 6-pack avatar alongside actress Mrunal Thakur for the song 'Kudiyee Ni Teri' from his upcoming release 'Selfiee.' The teaser of the song was released by Akshay Kumar on Tuesday, and the full song video will be out on February 9.

The 17-second teaser shows Akshay Kumar making a grand entry wearing an unbuttoned long jacket while showing his six-packs and firing multiple guns to shoot down a chopper and dancing alongside Mrunal Thakur to loud Punjabi lyrics. Mrunal Thakur can be seen donned in a glamorous avatar wearing a backless soft pink shredded gown.

Taking to Akshay Kumar's Instagram, the actor wrote, "This rocked my vibe…and now it's coming your way. Ready to rock with #KudiyeeNiTeri ? song drops 9th Feb. #Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb." The song is a recreation of Tanishk Bagchi and is originally the song of The PropheC and Zahrah Khan.

Mrunal Thakur has a guest appearance in the film, playing the role of an actor. Earlier the first song of the film was released a couple of days ago, which was also a recreated version of Akshay Kumar's old hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' from his 1994 film of the same title.

The song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, where the composer said, "I always compose every song as if it's my first. The experience of making Main Khiladi was groovy & fun. However, after Tip Tip's huge hit, the pressure was more as this song was being composed for the OG Khiladi, 'Akshay Kumar'. The wacky steps have added more pep to the song. We have worked so hard for this. This is going to be your new favorite song to play on a loop," according to a report in Hindustan Times.

'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' starring actors Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.' In the Hindi version, actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the lead roles, with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles. The film is set for its theatrical release on February 24 and is directed by Raj Mehta.