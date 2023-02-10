'Kudiye Ni Teri': Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar 'Can Turn Any Vibe Into Scorching Fire; Here's Proof

B-town hunk Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Makers of Selfiee released the chartbuster song 'Kudiyee Ni Teri', also featuring Mrunal Thakur, on Thursday. Now, the Ram Setu actor shared a video on his social media space in which he could be seen wooing Nora Fatehi.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Akshay wrote, "Here’s how @norafatehi can turn any vibe into scorching fire What’s your #KudiyeeNiTeri vibe?" The video saw the Dilbar fame slaying in a neon-coloured tube gown, which featured a thigh-high slip from the front. She completed her look with small earrings and golden heels.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar sported an uber-cool attire as he wore a black zipper and a pair of joggers with a round hat. The foot-tapping dance number had Akshay Kumar trying to woo Nora, which had their fans gushing.

A netizen took to the comments section and wrote, "Kya baat hai handsome Superb Love you Khiladi," another fan commented, "Nora's atom song should be done in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," while one also wrote, "Isn't Akshay Kumar getting younger day by day, in a positive way."

The makers of Selfiee released the much-awaited track from the forthcoming movie on Thursday. The song had Akshay Kumar matching steps with Mrunal Thakur. The Sita Ramam actress looked smoking hot in all the ensembles she donned in the song. The song has been crooned by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Watch the song here:

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Match the vibe and groove with your tribe to #KudiyeeNiTeri Full song OUT NOW!" Selfiee will hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.