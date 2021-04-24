Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at celebs who are busy vacating in Maldives and are sharing their pictures on social media handle. Here what he has to say

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since India joined hands with the Maldives over the travel bubble, it became a second-home town for B-town celebs. Every now and then, we see celebs, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, among others, sneaking out time from their busy schedule and relaxing on the beaches. Even the second wave of COVID-19 didn't stop them from vacaying. And owing to this, they are receiving huge backlash from the netizens.

Not just the netizens, even several film fraternities have criticised them for vacaying at such a challenging time. Now, joining the bandwagon is actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaking to SpotBoye he lashed out at celebs for posting holiday pictures when the world is reeling under the crisis. “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. ...Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho . Kuch toh sharam karo," Nawaz was quoted saying.

He further went on to say that celebs who are busy vacaying in the Maldives and posting that on their Instagram handle, have nothing to talk about. "What else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ney, Maldives ko tamasha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of COVID are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering,” Spotboye quoted Nawaz saying.

When asked will he be going out on vacation to the Maldives, he immediately responded and said that his hometown, Budhana, is the Maldives for him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz was last seen in Serious Men, for this, he received immense applaud from both critics and fans. Next, he will be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Bole this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv