'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Star Sana Saeed Get Engaged To BF Csaba Wagner In A Dreamy Proposal | Watch

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Sana Saeed got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner and also shared a glimpse of her beautiful proposal on social media. Sana played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Anjali, in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sharing the video, Sana posted a ring emoticon. Watch the proposal video.

Earlier, on her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Sana wrote, "To the BEST YEAR EVER. Happy One My Love."

Sharing a glimpse of her 2022, Sana wrote, "This is your life, live it the way it feels good to you, promise yourself today, that you won’t spend any time next year, thinking of what others may think of it. The only thing that matters is what you think of you and how much life can you really live. You have everything within you right now to live the life of YOUR DREAMS. This is a personal journey, choose your own path, and make your own way. YOU DO YOU BOO. HAPPY 2023!!!!"

Sana starred in movies like Badal and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega before making her big debut in Student Of The Year In 2021.

Sana won the audience's hearts when she starred as Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee's daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hota. It is still one of the most popular Hindi films of all time and has gained cult classic status over the year. The movie is directed by Karan Johar, which was also his debut as a director. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also stars Kajol and Salman Khan in the lead role.

On the work front, Sana made her big debut in Student Of The Year, which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. In films, she was last seen in Fugly in 2014.

She later participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye Season 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She also appeared in The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show.