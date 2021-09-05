The Kapil Sharma Show: After years of spat, Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are still not on talking terms. The comedian is likely to skip the upcoming episode to avoid.. scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood is one such place where we see the beauty of relations, whether it's the Raj Kapoor khandan, Bachchan family, Pataudi family or Khan family. They are always seen celebrating festivals together with great enthusiasm. However, there is one family in B-town that is not on good terms for the past several years.

Yes, you guessed that right, we are talking about veteran actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek. For the past few years, both mama-bhanje are not on talking terms and tries every possible way to avoid each other.

Krushna, who is one of the comedians in The Kapil Sharma Show, in November 2020 skipped the episode as the makers invited Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Now, once again, the makers have invited the talented actor to their third season, and once again, we will see Krushna missing from that episode.

The actor, in a recent interview, revealed that he is juggling between his upcoming film and TKSS. While Krushna has been adjusting his dates for Kapil's show, he had decided to not change his dates for the upcoming episode featuring Govinda.

"Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage,” Krushna was quoted saying by a leading daily.

He further added, "Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya. I didn't want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, talking about the show, the upcoming episode is going to feature mother-daughter Jodi, that is, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapor Sahni. In the next episode, we will see legendary cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif gracing the couch.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv