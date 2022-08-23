Krushna Abhishek To Quit The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's The Latest Buzz

The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back and it is all a fan can talk about. The new avatar and new season of India's favourite comedy show have got the entertainment world buzzing. However, in all the noise, there is one sad news for fans, one of their favourite character Sapna aka Krushna Abhishek will not be part of this new season of Kapil Sharma's show.

The new edition of Kapil Sharma Show is returning to television screens after the team took a small break for their US-Canada tour for live shows. Now, as per the latest developments, Krushna Abhishek has said that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers.

As per a Pinkvilla report, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna, owner of Sapna beauty parlour has been part of the comedy show since 2018 and his character is one of the most loved by fans and celebs in mere 5 years.

Krushna when asked about joining the new edition of the show he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

Let us also tell you that Krushna and Kapil have been associated for a long time. Before Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, they were contestants and fellow performers on Comedy Cirkus.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, host of The Kapil Sharma show is making noise with his cool new avatar on the internet. Kapil had shared an image, looking sharp in a T-shirt and jacket "New season, new look (sic)," the comedian wrote in the caption.