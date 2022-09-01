Krushna Abhishek Talks About Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, Says 'I Will Be Back Again'

Popular comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally opened up on the rumours surrounding his exit. Earlier, the comedian confirmed that he will no longer be a part of the show. However, now, Krushna has dismissed all the rumours related to a rift between him and Kapil. Krushna reportedly decided to step out from the show due to remuneration issues. However, people online were quick to speculate that relations between Kapil and him are not doing good.

While talking to the paparazzi, the actor said that nothing is wrong between The Kapil and him and said that he will be back again.

“Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well, and I will be back again)."

Earlier as soon as the news of krushna leaving the show surfaced online, it left several fans heartbroken and disappointed. Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla, that the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go on air on September 10 at 9:30 PM.

The source said that the show will now feature new faces, and Krushna Abhishek will no longer be seen in the show.

"Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date," the source added.

Back on August 25, the makers of the show unveiled the new promo of show and it will feature popular TV actress Srishty Rode.