Kamaal R Khan took to his official Twitter handle to share that he has taken down all the videos regarding Salman Khan. He has also mentioned that he doesn't want to hurt him. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has now deleted every video from his channel which was about Salman Khan. Yes, the critic turned actor tweeted and told everyone that he had deleted the videos by his own will and that he doesn't want to hurt Salman Khan.

In his latest tweet, KRK wrote, "Dear @BeingSalmanKhan I have voluntarily removed all my videos about you coz I don’t want to hurt you or anybody else. I will continue fighting case against you in the court. I will only review your future films if I will get permission from the court. All the best for future.”

He further added, "Your team can notify me if I have left any video on my channel which offends you, so that I can delete that video also."

Take a look at KRK's tweets for Salman Khan:

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan I have voluntarily removed all my videos about you coz I don’t want to hurt you or anybody else. I will continue fighting case against you in the court. I will only review your future films if I will get permission from the court. All the best for future. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 25, 2021

Your team can notify me if I have left any video on my channel which offends you, so that I can delete that video also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 25, 2021

This all happened after Salman Khan's team sent him a legal notice of defamation which mentioned that he had been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations against the actor.

Salman Khan's team even released the statement that reads: "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself."

