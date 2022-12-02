Kritika Kamra Set To Play Lead Role In Indian Adaptation Of South Korean Drama 'Signal'

Kritika Kamra is known for her interesting roles in OTT famed shows including Tandav and Hush Hush. The actress recently bagged up another kickass role of a headstrong cop in the Indian adaptation of the South Korean fantasy drama 'Signal.' Kritika will be seen alongside Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal, where for the first time Kamra will be seen portraying the role of a cop on screen.

Always adding a unique and experimental choice of character to her credit, Kritika Kamra will reprise the role of South Korean actress Kim-Soo's role. Kamra will be seen solving cold cases with the help of her colleagues backed up in a power-packed avatar.

According to a source, the developments about the making of the project will give a new genre entry to the actress by stepping into the fantasy world as a tough cop. Proving her mettle as an actor, Kritika Kamra is challenging herself with new roles displaying a range of variety in her selection.

For the unaware, the plot of 'Signal' revolves around the story of two major cops experiencing the journey of going through tough twists and turns with mind-boggling revelations of cold cases. Originally, the show featured actors Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong. In the Indian version of the project, Dhairya Karwa will take the role of Lee Je-hoon, whereas, Raghav Juyal will be seen playing the character of Cho Jin-woong.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kritika Kamra is currently engaged in the shoot for the upcoming thriller 'For Your Eyes Only' with Pratik Gandhi and will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Bambai Meri Jaan' opposite Kaykay Menon and Avinash Tiwary. She will also be working on another project with Pratik Gandhi.