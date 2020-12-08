Recently, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor have also tested positive for Covid-19. They were shooting for the film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. However, Kriti has not yet confirmed about the same. Meanwhile, English Jagran has yet to confirm the veracity of the report. The news of the actress being positive was shared by Viral Bhayani.

Taking to Instagram, Viral shared a photo of Kriti and wrote a caption on it that read "Covid +". He captioned the photo that reads, "Call it bad luck in spite of taking all safety measures. She recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao. She even told us that she would not remove her mask even for a second. #kritisanon."

Recently, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for Covid-19. They were shooting for the film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh. Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani are also part of the film, although they have tested negative for the same.

The Coolie No. 1 actor shared the news with a picture that has him talking to friends on video call during his isolation. He had written, "VITAMIN FRIENDS...So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still, nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time... thank u. After this, he deleted the post and shared another photo.

His updated caption read, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time.. thank u."

