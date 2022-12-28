Kriti Sanon Sums Up Her 'Fabulous' 2022 In Video, Says 'Kinda Ready To Move On' | Watch

Kriti Sanon established herself as one of the most versatile and successful actresses in 2022. From starring in Bhediya to winning a Filmfare award to her iconic Vogue photoshoot, Kriti had one of the most eventful years in her career.

Wrapping up her year in a video, Kriti wrote, "2022 You were fabulous!! But.. I’m kinda ready to move on.."

Earlier, Kriti posted a sweet selfie with Shahid Kapoor on Instagram and captioned it, "KS & SK."

Kriti was also in the news because of her rumoured relationship with Prabhas. She dismissed all the reports and rumours and called them 'absolutely baseless'.

Taking to her Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless."

Kriti will star in Adipurush along with Prabhas. The movie faced a massive backlash due to its poor VFX and its portrayal of Ramayana.

“As Om Raut, my director has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film which is of grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he (Om) also had envisioned,” Kriti said.

She further added, "So a one-minute 35-second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he (Om) needs to work on, and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

On the work front, Kriti will star in 'The Crew' along with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the lead role.