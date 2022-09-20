Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpse Of Her France Vacation, Poses In Front Of Eiffel Tower | See Pics

KRITI SANON is currently having the time of her life in France and is giving major travel goals as well. She is spending her vacations with her friends and family and has been keeping her fan updated about her trip as well. From posing in front of Eiffel Tower to visiting Disneyland, Kriti Sanon enjoyed her time in France with friends and family. She posted some new pictures from her trip and fans can't stop gushing about her. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Bonjour #FranceDiaries."

In a few pictures, Kriti can be seen posing in front of Eiffel Tower. In other pictures, she can be seen enjoying at Disneyland. She also gave major fashion goals in her casual and stylish outfits.

Earlier, she posted a mini vlog of her trip. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Amour" and added heart emoticons.

While posting other pictures, she wrote, "Dear Monaco, You’re a pretty woman !!"

She also posted a glamorous yet fun video with her sister Nupur Sanon. She wrote, "You can’t walk with us!"

Kriti recently won a Filmfare award in the Best Actress category and expressed her gratitude. Sharing a video with her Filmfare award trophy, she wrote, "I ain’t sleeping alone tonight!"

"Heart is full..#Gratitude. The black lady is finallyyyyy here..Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true! A bigggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters... I love u both!@maddockfilms. The entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special... And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so so much love! Mom, dad, Nups... I did it! Here’s to dreaming big.. Goodnight everyone," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She is working on Adipurush, along with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. She will reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and has completed the Haryana schedule of the film as well. She will star in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.