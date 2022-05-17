New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon never fails to impress her fans with her acting and charm. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares updates about her films, her personal life and videos related to fitness. Kriti was in Ladakh and she has shared a bunch of pictures with her friends from the trip.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "Ladakh photo dump #Ladakh #memories".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti can be seen happily smiling in all the pictures. In the first picture, she wore a green co-ord set and paired it with an olive green jacket. She can also be seen sitting near a bonfire with her friends.

As soon as Kriti posted the pictures, her fans started spamming the comment section with heart emojis. One fan wrote, "You are just an icon of beauty ", meanwhile, another fan commented, "Awww my queen".

A few days ago, Kriti shared a workout video from Ladakh. She wrote, "Who needs a gym to workout!!". Jackky Bhagnani commented, "Wow !! Next workout I am also doing once I am there".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Heropanti 2 in the song Whistle Baja 2.0 with Tiger Shroff. Her last movie was Bachchhan Paandey, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kriti will collaborate with Tiger Shroff once again in Ganpat, and the movie will release on December 23, 2022. Both the actors made their Bollywood debut together with the first instalment of Heropanti. Moreover, she will star in the epic mythological film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and it will be directed by Tanahji: The Unsung Warrier director Om Raut. She will also work again with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. The actors were paired opposite each other in Dilwale. Moreover, she will star in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav