Kriti Sanon Says She Would 'Marry' Her Adipurush Co-star Prabhas Amid Dating Rumours

KRITI Sanon shares a good bond with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas and the rumours around their dating have been making rounds for some time now. The Mimi star has always praised Prabhas in several interviews and their friendship was seen when Kriti called Prabhas on Koffee With Karan show as well.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Kriti was asked whom she would date, flirt with and marry and her options were Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. To this Kriti replied that she would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger and get married to Prabhas.

Recently, Kriti came out in support of her film 'Adipurush' which faced a massive backlash due to its poor VFX and its portrayal of Ramayana.

“As Om Raut, my director has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film which is of grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he (Om) also had envisioned,” Kriti said.

She further added, "So a one-minute 35-second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he (Om) needs to work on, and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

On the work front, Kriti was recently seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Apart from Adipurush, Kriti will star in two action films Shehzada and Ganpat. She has recently announced her film with Rhea Kapoor. She will share the screen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.