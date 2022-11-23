Kriti Sanon Returns To Her School After 15 Years For ‘Bhediya’ Promotions|See Pics

Kriti Sanon emerged to become a daunting diva in the Bollywood industry giving glamorous hits over the years. Adored by many and standing to be one of the most popular stars in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon recently took a trip to her past.

Hailing from Delhi, Kriti Sanon recently visited her school located in R.K. Puram, Delhi. She is an alma mater of Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram. Feeling nostalgic and proud, the actress penned a sweet note about her experience quoting, “I made it.”

The actress also wrote, “Back to school! After 15 years! Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film Bhediya!Nostalgic!” The caption further stated “DPS RK Puram has given me a lot..it truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say ‘I made it’!”

The actress is currently busy promoting her film ‘Bhediya’ opposite Varun Dhawan, where both the stars are busy traveling across the country for the promotions of their upcoming release. Kriti Sanon also shared an Instagram story with Varun Dhawan entering her school, where she can be spotted excited in the video describing the place as her ‘Home’. She also said “Too excited to visit my school after 15 years. Uff..Can’t explain. Also, Delhi is a vibe.”

Promoting her upcoming film, ‘Bhediya’ is set to release on November 25. Kriti Sanon recently received her second Filmfare Award for her performance in ‘Mimi.’ On the work front, she is ready to star opposite Kartik Aryan in ‘Shehzada’.

This is the second time the duo will be seen together on the big screen as they starred together in 2019’s ‘Luka Chuppi.’ The actress will also be seen in ‘Adipurush’ sharing the screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.