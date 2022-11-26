  • News
Kriti Sanon Redefines Formal Dressing Sense As She Heads Out In Helen Anthony Suit

Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon recently championed a genderfluid three-piece suit by famous designer Helen Anthony. Take a look:

By SWATI SINGH
Sat, 26 Nov 2022 01:01 PM IST
Kriti Sanon has become one of the biggest names in the B-town industry. The actress has been ruling millions of hearts not only with her acting skills but also her amazing fashion choices. Sanon has taken her fashion game a notch higher, as evident from her latest looks for the promotion of Bhediya. From daring outfits to ethnic suits and more, Sanon has been wearing a wide variety of eye-catching OOTDs for the film's screenings and promotional events. Recently, she championed a genderfluid three-piece suit by famous designer Helen Anthony.

Styled in a sharp Helen Anthony, the three-piece suit is anything but ordinary. The sharp tailoring of the blazer lends this masculine suit a feminine touch. The suit featured notched lapels, lengthened sleeves, and gold-toned buttons.

 
 
 
The matching set included a pair of checkered shorts that gave her outfit a bit of fun. The look was completed with golden loop earrings, while for makeup, she chose a no-makeup-makeup face, which perfectly went with the entire look. Kriti styled a pair of animal-printed heels which complemented the whole attire.

Recently, the actress also made heads turn when she stepped out in a peach-colored Zimmerman dress worth Rs 2,76,999. The Zimmermann’s Celestial Zodiac Asymmetrical Sheath Dress featured a bodycon silhouette with a high neckline, full sleeves and puffy shoulders that gave more of a feminine look. Here's a look at the iconic piece by Zimmerman:

 
 
 
