Makers of Hum Do Humare Do has released the first teaser of the movie on Wednesday, October 6th. The movie features Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Abhishek Jain the movie will release on October 29 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Kriti and Rajkummar the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Hum Do Hamare Do has been bankrolled by Maddock Films.

Kriti took to her Instagram account to share the teaser of the movie, which is set to release soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Yeh Diwali...Familywaali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo. Streaming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," Kriti wrote.

In the 50 second clip of Hum Do Humare Do mention the production house Maddock Flims' they have done before which included Stree, Luka Chuppi, Bala, and Mimi. With a question 'An Humara Hero Kya Karega?' the teaser sees a nervous Rajkummar Rao waiting for Kriti Sanon's character to show up, and within a few seconds, Kriti enters the frame.

She then tells Rajkummar's character that they should settle the subject. Going by Paresh Rawal's voiceover in the promo, the young couple is keen to adopt parents. What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man may be forced to "adopt" a brand new set of parents.

Earlier, both Kriti and Rajkummar had shared a poster from the upcoming movie with the same caption that read, “Hero Kya Karega?”

This is not Kriti and Rajkummar's first project together, the duo has previously collaborated on the hit film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', which also starred Seema Pahwa, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rajkummar was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Roohi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Badhaai Do' in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in the dramedy 'Mimi', wherein she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.

