kriti-sanon-posts-a-cryptic-message-amidst-engagement-rumors-with-prabhas

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has been making headlines over her false rumors of engagement with South superstar Prabhas. Recently, reports of the engagement of the leads of 'Adipurush' took over the internet, leading fans to think that the duo is planning to get engaged at a private ceremony in Maldives.

However, both the party's teams have denied the rumors by confirming that the duo is just good friends. Now, Kriti Sanon has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram strongly addressing the issue.

The 'Bhediya' actress shared a video of Oprah Winfrey on her Instagram story leaving her fans wondering if she is taking a dig at her false engagement reports and about media speculating focusing on her personal life.

In the video, Oprah Winfrey can be seen saying, "Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They are going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it or you don't."

Kriti Sanon further wrote in her caption "Words" attaching one salute emoji. The alleged rumors of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas started doing rounds on the internet after the duo appeared at the teaser launch of their film 'Adipurush.'

The electrifying chemistry of the duo will be seen for the first time on screen, leaving the netizens in wonder if the duo is dating in real life as well. Later on, during the promotions of 'Bhediya' Kriti Sanon's co-star Varun Dhawan pulled Kriti's leg in front of the media mentioning her relationship with actor Prabhas.

However, Kriti Sanon quickly put the reports of dating to rest as she wrote on her Instagram, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!" Later on, Prabhas also denied the rumors of dating Kriti Sanon during a show.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan. She will soon be seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress has a pipeline of films in her kitty including 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, and 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, actor Prabhas was last seen in 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Pooja Hegde, and will next be seen in 'Adipurush.' He also has 'Salaar' with Shruti Haasan, 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Raja Deluxe' in motion.