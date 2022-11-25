'I Wolf You!': Kriti Sanon Has A Special Note For 'Bhediya' Director Amar Kaushik

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Bhediya, also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film got released in the theatres on Friday, that is today, and has been receiving positive reviews from fans as well as celebrities. Meanwhile, the Adipurush actor headed to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for the film's director Amar Kaushik, thereby expressing gratitude.

Along with the note, she also shared some cute and candid moments with the director in the form of pics. The first pic features the duo pouting in front of the camera as Kriti holds a puppy in her arms, while other pics have the duo posing with each other in style. Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Sharing the adorable yet unseen glimpses from the Bhediya sets, Kriti Sanon wrote in the caption, "Our main man.. the asli Bhediya! The captain of our ship- @amarkaushik ! You are brilliant my friend.. and I’m so glad I could be a part of your world & your vision!"And more than anything else, I’m happy I got to know you so closely.. apart from being one of the most hardworking honest people I know, You are a wonderful person with a beautiful heart and that reflects in your films."

She went on to state, "Never let the fire and passion within you lessen! Had a blast finding Anika with you and watch you create magic.. There are many more amazing stories to tell.. abhi toh shuruaat hai.. bohot khelna hai!" "Can’t wait to be directed again by you.. Till then.. I Wolf You!," Kriti concluded.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film Bhediya got released in theatres on November 25, 2022. The film has also been dubbed in a Telugu version and has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.