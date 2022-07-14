Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Her Role In Adipurush, Says 'Was Nervous To Play Such Important Role'

The Bollywood industry consists of several super talented actors and one among them is Kriti Sanon. Kriti won hearts after her performance in Netflix's Mimi. Now, the actress is all set to mesmerise her audience with Prabhas for the magnum opus Adipurush. Though Kriti has not revealed much about the film, she decided to give some scoops about the movie through an interview.

Kriti during an interview revealed a sneak peek about her character and complete a new world that has been created for the movie. Talking about her role, Kriti said that ”as an actor, I feel responsible playing such an iconic character and apart." Prabhas is said to be one of the mega stars of the south industry. The actor has given several super performances in Bahubali and Radhe Shaam. And now, Kriti is all set to test her potential with the film opposite Prabhas.

During the interview, she also revealed that her Om Raut directorial will give her the opportunity to give a 360 turn to her career.

"Adipurush is a role and a world that I was a little bit nervous to play and step into because I didn’t know that world, and I didn’t know what I was going to do and how I was going to play a part that holds so much importance in our religion and our history. With that weight, you also as an actor feel responsible because you’re playing such an iconic character and a part," Kriti was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

“The new pairing of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is intriguing and one to watch out for - The team is extremely excited about how the Pan-India release is shaping up and how the onscreen chemistry and camaraderie between the two is translating beautifully on screen,” a source close to the film was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, talking about other films where Kriti will make her appearance are Bhediya, Shehzaada, and Ganapath.