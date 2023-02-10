Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Says 'It Wasn’t Expected, You Haven't Heard One Proper Dialogue'

Om Raut's much-anticiapted flick Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres. Last year, director shared the film's teaser which received a huge backlash online for it VFX and visuals. Not only this, Saif Ali Khan also faced criticizms for his appearance as Ravana in the upcoming movie. Months after the debacle, actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing the lead alongside Prabhas in Adipurush, recently opened up about the backlash that Adipurush teaser received.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actress said, "It wasn’t expected. But I think the makers took it in the spirit, where I think any sort of feedback that’s coming from people should be heard. You just listen to and see how much of it is true and sort of make those corrections if needed.

She further added, "The reaction that came that time, was not expected. We didn’t expect it. Having said that, I still have a very positive feeling towards the film. Because I know what the content is, and I know how Om has made it. I know the scenes, the dialogues." "Right now, you have not even heard one proper dialogue. There is a lot! Just let it unfold and then you will see the magic," she asserted.

Adipurush is an upcoming Indian mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. Om Raut wrote and directed the movie, which was made by T-Series and Retrophiles. The movie, starring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16 June 2023.