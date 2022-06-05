New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the biggest award ceremonies, the International Indian Film Academy Awards ceremony, IIFA 2022, took place in Abu Dhabi. Several celebs were spotted on the red carpet making heads turns. Some of the divas including, Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others blessed the green carpet, and oh boy! the girls looked absolutely gorgeous. While Nora Fatehi wore a blue body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in an ombre green and gold long body-con dress with a slit.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also marked her presence on the green carpet. The actress was seen wearing a long gown and gave a princess vibe with her veil covered in feathers. Kriti's ensemble featured a corseted top decorated with gold and yellow diamantes and a floor-sweeping train in layers of lemon-yellow coloured ruffles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan led the celeb roll call.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Image Credits: ANI

Image Credits: IIFA /Instagram

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor on Friday hosted the IFA Rocks. While Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, and others were spotted at the IIFA press conference. Meanwhile, actor Kartik Aaryan was also on the list of attendees this year. However, the actor could not make it as he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The evening was a star-studded evening where, a lot of Bollywood actors stunned in their dresses, While Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor at IIFA awards 2022 for his role in 'Sardar Udham', Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress award for her role in 'Mimi'. The IIFA Awards 2022 came to a conclusion in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen