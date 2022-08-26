Kriti Sanon Makes Heads Turn In Blue Body-Con Dress | See Pics

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and she proved her talent with her last successful film 'Mimi'. Apart from acting, the actress always manages to impress the audience with her beauty and charm. She posts beautiful pictures on social media and her fans are always in awe of her beauty.

Sharing the picture, Kriti just added butterfly emoji in the caption.

She looks drop dead gorgeous in a blue bodycon dress with animal print on it. She kept her hair in a sleek ponytail. Moreover, she matched her eye makeup with her dress as well.

Kriti is a fitness enthusiast as well and shares her workout video on social media. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Made some new lil FURR-ends on Friendship Day at the new Tribe Studio! Meet Snatch and Clean! Treating my back as their personal plate! While Snatch seemed not so hungry, Clean was willing to balance her way to “clean” every last bit! It was a purry workout!".

Kriti's film 'Mimi' recently completed one year. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Mimi Turns 1 !! And the love is still pouring in.. A film that gave me so so much as an actor! The memories and experience of this journey are beyond Priceless!"

Kriti further added, "Mimi made me feel Alive and how! Missing everyone attached to the film today.. Laxman Utekar sir, Dinoo, Pankaj Tripatji sir, Sai Tamhankat, Supriya Mam, Manoj sir, my Jacob, .....and the entire crew.. You guys have my heart!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has a bunch of films lined up. She was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She will collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again in Shehzada and has completed the Haryana schedule of the film as well. She will star in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. Moreover, she will work with Tiger Shroff once again in the action film Ganpat. She is also working on Adipurush, along with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.