New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Indian Film industry 8 years ago. From the start, Kriti has been able to prove her acting talent and versatility over and over again. From Heropanti to Bareilly Ki Barfi to Mimi, the actress has always impressed everyone with her talent. Now, Kriti has started a new journey as an entrepreneur.

Talking about her new journey, Kriti wrote on Instagram, "They say “Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe” !! I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that. 8years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, 8yrs later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project, The Tribe."

Kriti in her post also talked about her fitness journey and how she had to shed 15 kgs after Mimi. She wrote, "I discovered my personal fitness journey post MIMI when I had to shed the 15kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lockdown where gyms were shut. Robin, Karan and Anushka became a Huge part of this journey of mine and made me realise that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are."

She further added, "We at The Tribe believe in motivating you to become the best and the fittest version of yourself- Be it with in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest & fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun! Also excited to announce that we will be launching The Tribe App later this year which will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness & Mindfulness no matter where you are. Till then Join @thetribeindia and #KeepMoving !".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchan Paandey. She will collaborate with Tiger Shroff once again in Ganpat. Moreover, she will star in the epic mythological film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen in Bhediya and Shezaada.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav