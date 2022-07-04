Kriti Sanon Is Epitome Of Chic And Glamour In Monochrome Jumpsuit | See Pics

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has always managed to impress the audience with her spectacular performances in her film, her beauty and charm. She is active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She recently performed at the Femina Miss India 2022 and caught everyone's attention with her stunning outfit, Now, she has shared some gorgeous pictures from the event on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "Black and white make moments together..And classy attires too!"

Kriti looked gorgeous in a black and white classy jumpsuit. She kept her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup look natural.

Recently, she posted some pictures in a golden saree on Instagram and her fans were lovestruck by her beauty. She wrote, "I’m a vintage heart with a modern mind.."

On the occasion of her 8th debut anniversary in the Indian Film industry, she started a new journey as an entrepreneur. She launched fitness related website, which includes in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with fitness trainers. Announcing the news, she wrote, "8 years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, 8yrs later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project “The Tribe”."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She will collaborate with Tiger Shroff once again in Ganpat. She will also star in the epic mythological film Adipurush, along with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She will work with Kartik Aaryan once again in Shezaada.