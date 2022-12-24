Kriti Sanon Is All Smiles In Pic With Shahid Kapoor On Flight; Fans Say ‘When KS Meets SK’

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry enjoying a mass fan following of millions of people. 2022 has been a special year for both of the stars, and fans are excited and enthralled to see them together on screen for the first time.

Where Shahid's film 'Jersey' received positive reviews, Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' and 'Bhediya' were a blockbuster at the box office. And now, as the two are adding up to be together, they will soon be seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film venture.

Amidst the developments of the film, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted having sincere fun with each other, where Kriti Sanon shared an all-smile selfie with Shahid, captioning the picture as, 'KS and SK' tagging Shahid Kapoor with a heart emoji on the side.

Kriti Sanon also shared a small glimpse of their in-flight banter experience, where she dropped a sweet message for Shahid Kapoor which stated, "My Way of Wishing Merry Christmas." Soon after the story, Shahid Kapoor also shared a glimpse of their Christmas diary where he flashed an adorable cute smile stating, "When you have an annoying over enthu co-passenger."

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's feature film. According to a report cited by PinkVilla, the film is a unique love story with fresh casting, bringing the two together for the first time. The duo is highly excited to commence the new journey together where the script reading sessions and workshops were started in September, bringing the talented duo together for the first time.

The film is set to be shot in Delhi, Mumbai, and multiple parts of Europe over 4 to 5 months. Expected to be a big-budget Maddock Film, this ambitious project will be helmed by Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon has been the favorite of Dinesh Vijan has this collaboration will mark the seventh of the duo including 'Raabta', 'Luka Chupi', Árjun Patiala', 'Mimi', 'Hum Do Humare Do', and 'Bhediya.'

Talking about their work front, Kriti Sanon recently was seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Ganpath'. She will also mark her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan in 'Shehzada' and has 'Ádipurush' opposite south superstar Prabhas.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was seen back in the game opposite Mrunal Thakur in 'Jersey.' He will also be seen in a thriller titled 'Bloody Daddy' and has the untitled romantic comedy opposite Kriti Sanon in his kitty.