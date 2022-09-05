Kriti Sanon Exudes Glamour In Yellow Mini Bodycon Dress | See Pics

Kriti Sanon won the hearts of the audience with her stellar performance in Mimi. She recently won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category as well. Apart from her amazing performances, Kriti has impressed everyone with her beauty and charm. She often shares some beautiful pictures on social media and fans can't stop praising her beauty. She always aces the fashion game and looks beautiful in both western and traditional attire. She has posted some stunning pictures in a yellow bodycon dress and she looks like a ray of sunshine.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "And oh! She sparkled again. Brighter than ever. As she finally found herself. Fearlessly Alive, Smiling at her destiny...Maybe it was all a plan. A stroke of serendipity!"

She recently won a Filmfare award in the Best Actress category and expressed her gratitude. Sharing a video with her Filmfare award trophy, she wrote, "I ain’t sleeping alone tonight! "

She added, "Heart is full..#Gratitude. The black lady is finallyyyyy here..Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true! A bigggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters.. i love u both!@maddockfilms. The entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special.. And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so so much love! Mom, dad, Nups... I did it! Here’s to dreaming big.. Goodnight everyone".

She also made the heads turn in an animal print blue bodycon dress. Sharing the picture, Kriti just added butterfly emoji in the caption. She matched her eye makeup with her dress as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She will star in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

She is also working on Adipurush, along with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. She will collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again in Shehzada and has completed the Haryana schedule of the film as well.