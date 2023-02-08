Kriti Sanon Expresses Her Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'If I Have That Opportunity, I Can...'

Kriti Sanon is touted as one of the most versatile actresses in the B-town industry, especially after the success of her blockbuster movie Mimi. The Bhediya actress stated that after Mimi, people have started seeing her as a star-actor now.

According to Mid-day, Kriti opened up about how people ahve started seeing her as a star, but she 'wants to shine brighter than the star'. Kriti also expressed her desire to work with the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "I haven’t even tapped into 50 per cent of my potential. At this point, I feel that as an actor, [I] can push myself to a limit, and then [I] need a brilliant filmmaker to push me further. If I have that kind of an opportunity, I can do a lot more," said Sanon.

The actress, who is all set for her upcoming movie Shehzada, further explained, "The one offer that is not yet on the table is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I would love to do a Bhansali film. So, there is a long way to go. I love the way he presents his actors, the stories and the depth [they carry]. It is every actor’s dream to work with him."

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Shehzada, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action drama film serves as a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzasa has been produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie will hit the theatres on Feb 17, 2023. Shehzada was earlier scheduled to release on February 10, but its date was postponed owing to the success of Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.