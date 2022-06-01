Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who famously known as KK among his fans, passed away on Tuesday, hours after he performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. The post-mortem of his body would be conducted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Doctors believe that KK died due to a cardiac arrest. The 53-year-old singer, who is survived by wife and two children, was reportedly feeling sick after performing at the concert and complained of uneasiness.

Later, KK - best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki", "Aankhon Mein Teri", "Khuda Jaane", and "Tadap Tadap" - collapsed after reaching hos hotel following which he was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death now.

Meanwhile, KK's family members have reached Kolkata on Wednesday ahead of the post-mortem.

KK's death has left everyone in shock, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said he is saddened by the untimely demise of the singer. "His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Several other politicians also condoled the demise of KK. Calling KK a "very talented and versatile singer", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said his "untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music".

"With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said KK was one of the most versatile singers, whose "soulful voice gave us many memorable songs". "Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma