Krishna Vrinda Vihari OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Naga Shaurya's Romantic-Comedy

NAGA Shaurya and Shirley Setia-starrer 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' is all set for its OTT release a month after its theatrical release. This Telugu romantic comedy is directed by Anish R. Krishna and produced by Usha Mulpuri.

Apart from Shaurya and Shirley, Krishna Vrinda Vihari also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Amitash Pradhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari OTT Release: When and Where To Watch This Rom-Com

According to reports, Krishna Vrinda Vihari will release on Netflix on October 23. You can watch the film in Telugu.

The movie revolves around Krishna (played by Naga Shaurya) who falls in love with Vrinda (played by Shirley Setia). However, Krishna comes from an orthodox family and tries to convince his family to let him marry Vrinda.

The music of Krishna Vrinda Vihari is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and it was his fourth collaboration with Naga Shaurya. The movie was officially announced in 2020. However, Krishna Vrinda Vihari's release date got postponed multiple times.

The star cast and the team also promoted the film in Hyderabad. Sharing a video of the film's promotion, Shirley wrote, "Nellore thank you for all your love, and Audisankara Institute you guys were unbelievably amazing!! See you at the theatres on 23rd Sept for #KrishnaVrindaVihari"

Naga Shaurya is a successful name in Telugu cinema. He has starred in hit flims like Oohalu Gusagusalade, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Jyo Achyutananda, Chalo, Oh! Baby, Ashwathama and Varudu Kaavalenu and Lakshya. He will be seen in a bunch of films including Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Police Vari Hecharika.

Meanwhile, Shirkey started as a singer and became a social media sensation from her Youtube videos. She made her acting debut with the 2020 Hindi film Maska which was released on Netflix. She was recently seen in the action film Nikamma.