Kranti OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Darshan’s Kannada Action-Thriller Film

The makers of the Kannada language action-thriller film Kranti have locked its digital premiere release date. The film starring Darshan in the lead role, released theatrically on January 26, 2023 and was received with mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

The plot of Kranti revolves around an NRI business magnate Kranti Rayanna, who returns to India to celebrate his childhood school's centenary ceremony. When the wealthy businessman discovers that this tragedy was orchestrated by the corrupt businessman Salatri Arora and his cronies to privatize more government schools to fill their own coffers, he wages a war against Salatri to secure the fates of the schools and the students, the official logline reads.

Kranti will be premiering on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video this week. The film will be streaming from February 23, 2023. Kranti will be available in 4 languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Apart from Darshan, Kranti also stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Sumalatha, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P. Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, B. Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, Girija Lokesh, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umashree and Samyukta Hornad in pivotal roles.

Kranti became a box-office hit and collected over Rs 100 crore. Talking about the film in an interview with New Indian Express, Darshan said that his film has all prerequisites of being touted as a complete family entertainer.

“Kranti means revolution, a change, and the tagline ‘Learn to Fight Alone’ gives a better perspective. Usually, a revolution begins with a single person’s thought, which is echoed through a lot of people wanting to bring a change. That is the legacy that greats like Gandhiji, Netaji or Subhas Chandra Bose left behind. Likewise, Kranti explores the present situation of government schools, and the fight to bring change in the system,” the actor said in his interview.

Darshan further added, “The climax of this film created by director V Harikrishna will be unique, and it will be unlike anything that people might have seen,” says Darshan, adding, “Revolution is necessary to bring change.”