K-Pop Sensation Jackson Wang Meets Hrithik Roshan, Social Media Says ‘A Dance Off Would Be The Stuff Of Dreams’ | See Pics

K-pop star Jackson Wang, who recently performed at music festival Lollapalooza in India, met Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan at his home. The actor hosted the singing sensation along with father Rakesh and mother Pinky Roshan.

Taking to his social media account, Hrithik Roshan’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a special picture from their meet with Jackson Wang and called it an ‘unforgettable night’. The caption of his Instagram post read, “Elated hosting MagicMan @jacksonwang852g7….Sheer joy to have met this young talented humble & down to earth person, most memorable evening.”

Take a look:

Several social media users took to the comments section of the post to react to Hrithik Roshan and Jackson Wang’s meetup. One user wrote, “A Hrithik and Jackson dance off would be the stuff of dreams.” Another comment read, “his was so unexpected😭😭 but I am so happy to see this.”

“Is this for real??? My favorite Idol is meeting up wid my favorite bollywood actor/dancer ???” wrote a user on Rakesh Roshan’s Instagram post, while another comment read, “I hope he had a good time in India,i hope he visits us again in his world tour,i manifest i attend that concert..i love you Jackson Wang u are an amazing person.”

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky too posted a series of images from the Roshans’ meet with Jackson Wang and wrote, “An unforgettable evening with @jacksonwang852g7 What an amazing young talented cultured rooted young boy!!!!! The warmth , the love, the respect, humility , rooted , grounded 🙏very rare to find such qualities all in one person!!!! The connect was instant🕉️there was Magic all around ❤️❤️God bless you Jackson🙏❤️we welcome you into our family❤️🙏🕉️🌺 more so he was so happy to pose with our house help❤️🙏 ALL HEART… that’s what @jacksonwang852g7 is ALL About.”

Jackson Wang too took to his Instagram stories and posted a black and white picture with Hrithik Roshan and family. The Korean sensation arrived in India on Saturday night to perform at one of the world’s longest-running music festivals Lollapalooza.