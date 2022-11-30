K-Pop Idols HyunA, Dawn Part Ways After 6 Years Of Dating And Internet Is Disheartened

K-Pop Idols HyunA and Dawn announced their breakup after six years of a whirlwind romance. The power couple started dating in 2016 and made their relationship official in the year 2018. On Wednesday, singer HyunA shared the tragic news of their separation on social media, which stirred the internet.

HyunA took to her Instagram account and confessed in the post that they have decided to part ways and remain on cordial terms. The K-pop star also thanked his fans for their support.

"We broke up. We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly," read her Instagram post.

For the unversed, the power couple got engaged in February 2022 and made the announcement with the same posts. Dawn had posted a video with the text ‘Marry Me’ alongside their matching couple rings. To which, HyunA responded with the same video and wrote, “Of Course it’s a Yes.”

The couple also suffered major setbacks after they were laid off by Cube Entertainment after announcing their relationship. But, they continued going strong and soon joined PSY’s agency P NATION.

Their love was shipped by the K-POP fans and now after the news of their split went viral, fans have flooded the internet with comments and reactions. Some fans said they had lost faith in love, others said they respected their decision.

"I never been in relationships before but this breaks me but I still respect their decision," One user wrote.

Meanwhile, Another wrote, "we respect your decision! i hope for ur happiness! and i hope u can find love, with him or another! dont worry baby, we love u no matter what! they are adults, it's their intimacy so please stop the hate here."

A third user commented, "I am one of those who expect you to always be together to the wedding level. But your decision is the best for you. I will always support you and Dawn. Keep spirit and don't give up on something."