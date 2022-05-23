New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married now. The fans can't keep calm as Kourtney has shared some dreamy and beautiful pictures from her wedding on Instagram. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and this special moment was also shown in the show 'The Kardashians'. Take a look at these dreamy pictures from Kourtney and Travis' wedding.

Sharing the pictures, Kourtney wrote, "Introducing Mr And Mrs Barker".

Kourtney posted some other pictures on Instagram and wrote, "happily ever after".

At her Italian wedding, Kourtney wore a stunning corseted white dress by Dolce and Gabbana However, her beautiful long white veil grabbed all the attention. The veil had hand-embroidered detailings with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words 'family loyalty respect'. Kourtney kept her hair in a bun and also donned white gloves in both hands. Meanwhile, Travis Barker looked dapper in a double-breasted jacket with peaked lapels, a white shirt and classic black trousers. The black jacket is entirely hand-worked.

Dolce and Gabbana on their official Instagram page wrote, "Kourtney Kardashian wears a one-of-a-kind #DGAltaModa white silk lace and satin gown and a dramatic hand-embroidered veil. For the gown, #DomenicoDolce and #StefanoGabbana took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita". For Travis' outfit, Dolce and Gabbana wrote, "Travis Barker wears a double-breasted jacket with peaked lapels, classic trousers with pressed crease and side-band, both in superfine Italian black wool with tuxedo details in black silk satin."

Not just the bride and groom, but even the bride's sister Kylie Jenner wore a stunning Dolce and Gabbana dress. Kylie can be seen in a stunning black with a plunging neckline. At the wedding, Kylie wore a gorgeous grey dress with flowers printed on it. Sharing the pictures, Kylie wrote, "pov your sisters getting married". Khole Kardashian commented, "You are beyond words type of beautiful".

A week ago, Kourtney and Travis legally got married in Santa Barbara, California privately.

