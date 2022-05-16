Santa Barbara | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has finally happened! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married now. Yes, Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian got legally married to rock drummer Travis Barker in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. The day was awaited by many as Kourtrav fans shipped their marriage from the time they got engaged in a romantic setting a few months ago.

According to People magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" after the "wedding practice" in Las Vegas on April 4.



The couple got legally married in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended Kourtney's first wedding but Kylie Jenner missed the marriage ceremony to attend BMAs with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster



Kardashian (43) and Barker (46) were engaged in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. The couple were dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for 'The Kardashians' people on Hulu, followed by a surprise dinner for a family of two, as reported by People magazine.







A legitimate marriage follows a couple's "practical marriage" at a wedding ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel in early April. At the time, Kardashian and Baker confirmed that the marriage was not legal because they did not have a marriage license after the Grammy Awards.



Taking to Kourtney's Instagram post, she clarified a few days later that it wasn't a legal marriage.



She captioned the post and wrote, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned a series of PDA-filled photos. "Practice makes perfect."



Kardashian and Barker have also been trying to have a baby, as stated in the season of 'The Kardashians'. Barker appears in the Kardashian clan's new Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar reality show, 'The Kardashians', which began in April 2022.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh