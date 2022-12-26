Reborn Rich Actor Song Joong-Ki Confirms Dating A British Woman | Deets Inside

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 02:23 PM IST
Korean heartthrob Song Joong-Ki is in love again. The actor, who became a household name post his stint in the drama series ‘Reborn Rich’ has confirmed that he is dating a British woman.
The news of Song Joong-Ki dating a non-celebrity was confirmed by his agency, HighZium Studio. The official statement read, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.”
“We ask for your understanding that information other than the fact that they are in a relationship cannot be confirmed. Please refrain from writing any unconfirmed or speculative reports,” the statement added.
Notably, Song Joong-Ki was previously married to his Korean drama series ‘Descendants of the Sun’ co-star Song Hye Kyo. The duo publicly announced the news of their engagement in July 2017 and got married 3 months later, on October 31, 2017 in a lavish ceremony. However, the couple’s marriage was short lived as Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye Kyo announced they have parted ways and will be getting a divorce in June 2019.
It is being reported that Song Joong-Ki has been dating the British woman for over a year now and has already introduced his near and dear ones to her. The two were also spotted by fans while on a vacation.
Meanwhile, Song Joong-Ki became a big name owing to the success of his show ‘Reborn Rich.’ Talking about the show, the actor told news outlet My Daily, "I could remember from the day I first read the script to the very last moment of filming.”
“I am experiencing a variety of feelings now that the long journey has ended. I was particularly grateful that people were able to understand and communicate with their family and friends through 'Reborn Rich' as a topic. I thank all the actors and the staff members for working diligently for such a meaningful and valuable work,” the actor was quoted as saying.