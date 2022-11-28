Korean Drama Stars Son Ye-jin And Hyun Bin Welcome First Child, A Baby Boy

South Korean star couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have welcomed their first child together. Son’s agency MSteam Entertainment released an official statement with entertainment website Koreaboo to announce the special news.

“Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy,” the agency's official statement read.

Taking to her Instagram account, Son Ye-jin announced in June that she is expecting her first child with husband Hyun Bin with a special post. Along with a picture of a plant with sunlight, the actor wrote, “How are you all doing? I'm doing well^^ I'm going to be cautious but happy today~ New life has come to us.. I'm still shaky, but I'm living my life day by day due to the changes in my body between worries and excitement~ I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't told anyone around me yet.”

“For fans who are waiting for this news just as much as we are, we will inform you before it's too late. We'll take care of the precious life that came to us~ I hope you all take care of the precious things in your life and stay healthy..Be happy,” the post concluded.

Several fans took to the comments section to wish the new parents. One user wrote,”CONGRATULATIONS to the proud parents on the birth of your precious baby boy!!! There will be so many new beginnings to cherish and share as a family with your new baby. I'm very happy for all of you. P.S. I love how you both make each other laugh. Sending you love and well wishes from the USA.”

Another comment read, “Wishing you both a very happy, wonderful and exciting start with the new bundle if joy. Time and tide waits for no one. Enjoy, cherish every moment. Sending big hugs and love always.”

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin fell in love while working on their Korean drama series, ‘Crash Landing On You’. The duo got married in March this year, and in June, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.