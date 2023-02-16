Korean Actor Song Joong-Ki Makes First Appearance With Wife After Announcing Marriage And Pregnancy | See Pics

Korean superstar Song Joong-Ki surprised his fans after announcing his marriage to his girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders. Moreover, the actor also revealed that he is expecting his first child with Katy and they have formally registered their marriage as well. After this announcement, the couple made their first appearance together as they headed to Hungary.

Song Joong-Ki will be shooting for his next film 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' in Hungary and his wife will accompany him as well. The couple were seen together with their pet dog Nalla.

#SongJoongKi and his wife along with their puppy Nalla leaving for Hungary as Joongki will be based there for 2 months to film Netflix movie #MyNameisLohKiwan



Such a beautiful and polite family. His wife even bowed to the reporters!



In January 2023, Song Joong-Ki announced his marriage to Katy in an official letter to his fans. He wrote, "Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately.”

I guess Joongki was asking reporters to maintain some distance

He added, "She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person. We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.”

“And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple. As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what,” the letter reads.

On the work front, Song Joong-Ki was last seen in Reborn Rich, which is streaming on Netflix in some regions. He rose to fame after starring in the show 'Descendants Of The Sun' in which he was seen with his ex-wife Song Hye-Kyo.