Kolkata Musician Creates Ghazal Rendition of 'Besharam Rang', Netizens Call It 'Better Than Orginal'| Watch

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Besharam Rang, from their upcoming movie Pathaan, has been stirring up a lot of controversies on social media. Now, the track, sung by Shilpa Rao, Carolisa Monterio, and Vishal Dadlani, has a surprise twist. It has been rendered into a ghazal, made by a Kolkata-based artist duo, Soumya Mukherjee and his brother. Netizens are spellbound and seem to be favouring it more over the original rendition.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soumya Mukherjee (@soumyamukherjeeofficial)

One of the users in the comment section wrote, "Awesome Mashallah! Your truly gifted please continue singing forever and grow your talent. God has blessed you with this very pure and truly magical voice and singing in different languages too. Blessings from Auckland son! New Zealand 🇳🇿 hope you have your shows here for us to meet you."

Another user wrote, "I really wished the original song was ghazal…," while "This is way better than the original one…," wrote the third one.

He also shared the video on YouTube and wrote, "The previous night we were listening to Besaram Rang and the tune of the song inspired us to think what if it was a ghazal. Hope you like this new reprise version."

The video has been doing the rounds on social media since it was posted a few days ago and has gained significant traction. Furthermore, it has garnered a huge number of likes and comments on YouTube.

"Gives me the same vibe as Jagjit Singh's Koi Fariyaad. Well done Man!," wrote a YouTube user. "World needs this version on Spotify," demanded another. "Wow man! There couldn't be any better version than this. I even liked it more than the original. So soothing. Keep it up dude," expressed a third. "This version has more depth and feelings than the original one. I'm listening to this on loop. Great job!" wrote a fourth.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, shared a new poster of the spy action-thriller that read, "Pathaan trailer out on January 10 at 11 am." In the caption, he wrote, "Thank you for waiting….ab Pathaan ki mehfil mein aa jao… #PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."