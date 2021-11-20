New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Antim: The Final Truth is all set to hit the silver screens on November 26, 2021, and ahead of the release makers are keeping the fans on their toes by unveiling the songs of the film. After bhai Ka Birthday, the makers have released a new song titled Koi Toh Aayega featuring Khan.

The song introduces Salman as a Sikh cop, fighting the goons and bringing decorum to the area. The track is not just high on energy but also has high octane action scenes. It is composed and arranged by KGF fame Ravi Basur, while it is penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Basur.

Salman Khan also shared the new song and captioned it as “The spirit of #Antim …#KoiTohAayega out now."

Talking about the film, Antim: The Final Truth marks the first collaboration of Salman with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. This is Sharma's second film after Loveratri, co-starring Warina Hussain in 2018. Also, it marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mahima Makwana.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. In the film, Salman will essay the role of a Sikh police officer and will be pitted against Aayush, who is portraying the role of a gangster.

Last month at the trailer launch, Aayush shared his experience working with Salman. He said that he was scared of punching Khan, and had asked to keep the car ready during the filming of the scene. He said, "Sir, maine side mein bola tha, ‘Gaadi ready rakhna, galti se haath idhar-udhar ho gaya toh main direct bhaag ke gaadi mein baith jaunga"

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Antim will release on November 26 in the theatres.

