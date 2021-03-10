The announcement of the song Har Funn Maula's release was posted by Aamir on his social media handle.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam's special song, 'Har Funn Maula' is out and about and it's full of oomph and energy. The announcement of the song's release was posted by Aamir on his social media handle.

Thanking the director of the film Koi Jaane Na, Amin Hajee, the actor wrote, "Amin, my friend, you have come a long way since Lagaan. Wishing Bhushan, T-Series and you, all the very best for Koi Jaane Na! Really enjoyed shooting for this song, what an awesome team you have! Ceaser, Bosco, Manoj, Dipankar, Avan, Nanao, Rushi, Manoshi, Ballu, Adele, Tanishk, Vishaal, Zara, and above all, Elli, who hides all the flaws in my dancing ;-) ! And thank you Sneha, Vivek and Juhi, could not have managed without y'all... Hope y’all like the song guys!... The film is an exciting (hopefully! Amin don’t let us down!) suspense thriller called Koi Jaane Na, and is due for release in theatres on 2nd April."

The film 'Koi Jaane Na' stars actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor in the lead.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is set to come up with his film Laal Singh Chaddha which is based on 1994's Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and is set to release in December this year. However, it was slated to hit the theatres in 2020 earlier, but due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 the film had to be postponed.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film was based on a fictional story of British India and was released in 2018.

