New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular and talked about shows Koffee with Karan has always been in the headlines every year. The show has led to much gossip in Bollywood, many fun moments and some controversies as well. The host of the show is the director and producer Karan Johar. Now, all those fans who were waiting for the next season, here is disappointing news. Koffee with Karan won't return for the next season.

Karan Johar announced that the chat show won't return for the next season. Announcing the news on Instagram, Karan wrote in the post, "Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning...-Karan Johar".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Many celebrities expressed their sadness on this news. Singer and rapper Raja Kumari wrote, "The end of an era". Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, commented, "NOOOO", with crying emoticons. Actor Tanuj Virwani also commented on the post with a breaking heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will make comeback as a director with the film Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. His last directorial movie was the commercially successful film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai, 2016.

Many behind the scene footage of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been going viral on social media. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted at Delhi Airport, shooting for this film. Karan Johar has also shared many fun videos from the sets of the film. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the big screens on February 10, 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav