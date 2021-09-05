The cast of period drama 'The Empire' including Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor and Drashti Dhami graced the couch of Koffee With Karan's special episode. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan always becomes the talk of the town everytime its new season comes. And this time again with its special episode the much-loved talk show grabbed eyeballs and how.

Yes, Karan Johar has come up with a special episode for the cast of web series The Empire which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Three actors from the period drama including Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor and Drashti Dhami graced the Koffee couch where he shared quite a few interesting moments.

In the latest promo of the show, it was seen that Karan was asking everyone about their role models to which Drashti almost replies saying Kangana Ranaut's name. Yes, it's true! However, she later says that Priyanka Chopra is who she looks up to.

However, in all this, Karan's reaction was priceless. He said, “I am keeping a straight face.”

Take a look at the promo video here:

There definitely might be some coffee to spill while they created this grand show! What is it?

To know more please watch the special episode of Koffee Shots with Karan! @karanjohar @kapoorkkunal @drashti10 #DinoMorea pic.twitter.com/WCjINsfXR7 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Dino and Kunal were also seen giving some quirky replies to Karan's interesting questions. KJo asked Kunal, “On a battlefield, who would be clicking selfies?” To which Kunal replied saying, “I think you.”

On the other hand, talking about the show, The Empire is derived from book by Alex Rutherford named Moghul: Raiders from the North. It is based on the story of the establishment of the Mughal Empire in India.

In the show, Kunal is playing the role of ruler Babur, Dino Morea is playing his rival, evil king Shaybani Khan while Drashti is essaying the character of Babur's sister Khanzada.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal