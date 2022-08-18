Koffee With Karan: Sidharth Malhotra Confirms His Relationship With Kiara Advani, Drops Hints About Marriage

Sidharth Malhotra has finally confirmed that he is dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in the latest episode of the most popular show Koffee With Karan.

Sidharth Malhotra along with Vicky Kaushal made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show where they talked about a lot of interesting things including the Shershaah stars' relationship status.

During the show, the hottest duo talked about their personal as well as professional lives. However, when Karan played a clip of Kiara from an upcoming episode, Sidharth didn't deny their relationship. In the video, Kiara can be seen admitting that she and Sidharth were “more than just close friends". Karan further asked her if her current life would be a movie title what it would be, to this, Kiara said, “Shershaah," before adding, “it should be like king size." She also dropped hints about tieing the knot. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage. Following this, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who will be appearing with her on the upcoming episode, cheekily added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."

As the clip ended, Sidharth asked Karan, "Why did you trouble so much, Karan (Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko)?" When Karan said that he’s decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, “You are set! Let us also…" Sidharth further added, “Karan, let’s see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most talked about couples in the Hindi film industry. Ever since the duo appeared together in Shershaah, rumors about their dating were rife. Sidharth was recently captured at Kiara's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai.