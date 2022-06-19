New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday announced the release date of his much-anticipated chat show 'Koffee With Karan' through a teaser. Season 7 is set to premiere on July 7, 2022. The video showed several actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others. All these celebs have featured in earlier seasons of the show.

Enthralling the audience, Karan called the upcoming show 'bigger and better'. Further, the filmmaker informed his audience that the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, instead of being telecast on Star World.

Sharing a teaser, he wrote on Instagram, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent."

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. While one fan wrote, “Waiting for Shahid & Kiara in Koffee With Karan.” For the unversed, Shahid and Kiara were seen in Kabir Singh which was released in 2019.

Back in the month of May, the filmmaker shared some glimpses of the upcoming show as shared pictures from the sets of the show. The finale of 'Koffee With Karan' witnessed Kareena and Priyanka as a guest. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will appear as a guest on the show.

Further, as per media reports, it is expected that in season 7 Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif will make their appearance. The show is also likely to host newlywed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a guest.

The seventh season of KJo's show is one of the much-awaited seasons as it is set to host some of the most exciting celebs.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen