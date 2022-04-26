New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The controversial show of Bollywood is to return! Koffee with Karan hosted by Karan Johar has been renewed for another season. As per the latest buzz, the chat show which suffered a backlash from many after the sad demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 will go on floors in May.

According to Pinkvilla, "Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production have already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May."

Reportedly, the chat show will air from the month of June on Star Network and will stream online on Disney+Hotstar.

According to a different report on the same Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will grace the couch of Karan Johar's controversial show in the very first episode. The young divas, who are often seen together will talk about their likes of travelling and working out together.

Reportedly, this new season of Koffee with Karan will be a star-studded show like its previous versions. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are also likely to appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's director's show.

Apart from the stars mentioned above, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season. It is also being reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will grace the KWK Season 7 couch together.

Talking about Karan Johar's work front, the director has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Yodha, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Liger, Brahmastra, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Govinda Naam Mera and Selfie among others for release.

